

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





There have been four more deaths among residents at a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. that is battling an outbreak of COVID-19.

The new deaths, which were confirmed by the medical director of the facility to CTV News on Friday morning, bring the total number of deceased residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home to 20.

As well, the wife of one of the infected patients has also died of the novel coronavirus.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.