

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have concluded that the deaths of Prem and Jan Singh, found shot to death in their Oakville home on Wednesday, is a case of murder-suicide.

Halton Regional Police Homicide Det. Alistair Watt told CP24 Wednesady that officers first arrived at the house, located in the area of Summerhill Crescent and Bayshire Drive, shortly before 5 a.m. for a "weapons related call."

When police went inside, Watt said a man and a woman, who police have now identified as 69-year-old Prem Singh and 70-year-old Jan Singh, were found dead from gunshot wounds.

A firearm was later located inside the house, investigators confirmed.

“The investigation found that Prem Singh shot his wife, Jan Singh, before sustaining a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound,” investigators said in a news release issued Friday afternoon. “Investigators continue to believe there is no threat to public safety and no outstanding suspects in this tragic event.”

Neighbours told CP24 that the Singh’s had one daughter who recently got married and they both recently returned from a trip to India.

Police say the family has requested that the public respect their privacy at this time.