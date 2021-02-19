The deaths of two people found at the scene of a house fire in Georgetown, Ont. on Wednesday have been deemed suspicious.

When emergency crews arrived at the home on Hidden Lake Trail, near 8 Line and 10 Side Road, around 5:30 a.m. it was already fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were found deceased inside the home.

On Friday, police said that as a result of an ongoing post-mortem examination, the deaths have now been deemed suspicious.

“Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy,” investigators said in a news release.

Police have not identified the victims, saying only that one was male and another was female, and they are believed to be the occupants of the residence.

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto that a couple, identified as Krystyna and Andrew Rerak, lived inside the home.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information or dashboard camera or home surveillance footage of the area between the hours of 6 a.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday to contact investigators at 905-825-4776.