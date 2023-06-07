Deaths of two people in North York deemed murder-suicide: Toronto police
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2023 3:18PM EDT
Toronto police say the deaths of two people in North York last month have been deemed a murder-suicide.
On the afternoon of May 8, officers responded to a call for a person in crisis in the area of Yonge Street and Byng Avenue, south of Finch Avenue.
When they arrived, police said officers located a man and a woman in front of a residential building suffering injuries consistent with a fall.
The two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
On Wednesday, investigators identified the victim as 23-year-old Siyue Wang, of York Region. She is the city’s 23rd homicide victim of this year.
“Homicide investigators are identifying this as a murder-suicide,” Toronto police said in a news release. “No one else is being sought by police.”
They added that no further information about the case will be released.