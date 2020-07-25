York Regional Police have identified a cyclist and charged a driver after a fatal collision in the Township of King Friday morning.

Police said the cyclist who was killed is believed to be a 54-year-old man from Richmond Hill. A post mortem examination will confirm his identity, police said.

On Friday at 7:10 a.m, police said an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Keele Street in the area of Cavell Avenue.

The officer came across a vehicle that had rolled over and a man was found dead near the vehicle.

While searching the area, officers found a bicycle that they believe belongs to the deceased man.

At 9 a.m., officers located a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle who was walking in the area of 15th Sideroad.

Drake David Tye Paul, 20, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with failing to stop causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked their mandate Friday and are continuing their probe into this incident. York Regional Police is also conducting its own parallel investigation.

The SIU is an independent oversight agency that investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police and a member of the public.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video in the area to contact police.