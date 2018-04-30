

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A decision is expected today for Const. James Forcillo’s appeal of his sentence in the deadly 2013 shooting of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison in 2016 for attempted murder in connection with the death of Yatim, who was fatally shot on a streetcar downtown in July 2013.

The Toronto cop was acquitted of second-degree murder for the first volley of shots that resulted in Yatim’s death but was convicted of attempted murder in connection with the second volley of shots.

Forcillo was released on bail pending the results of his appeal but his bail was revoked last year after police allege he breached the conditions of his release relating to house arrest.

He has been in custody since Nov. 15.

Forcillo has been suspended without pay by the Toronto Police Service since he was convicted in the incident.