A judge is expected to deliver her decision today in the case of a Toronto teacher charged in connection with the drowning of a teenage student during a canoe trip at Algonquin Park in 2017.

Nicholas Mills, a C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute teacher who was in charge of the school trip, has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the drowning of 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry.

Perry, who was one of 32 students who took part in the trip, was not wearing a life jacket when he drowned in Trout Lake on July 4, 2017.

The teen, along with more than a dozen other students, did not pass the swim test required to take part in the excursion.

The Crown has argued that Mills ignored safety rules and allowed students who failed the swim test to come along because he thought he “knew better.”

Mills, who testified in his own defence during his trial, said he felt some rules imposed by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) were not practical and would have made it impossible for the trip to proceed.

During closing arguments, defence lawyer Phil Campbell said the Crown failed to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Perry did not know how to swim, a fact that he said is necessary to establish negligence on the part of his client.

Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell is expected to deliver her decision over Zoom at 10 a.m.

-With files from The Canadian Press