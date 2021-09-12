Ontario's hospital association expressed their disappointment Sunday with the planned anti-vaccine protests outside hospitals across the province on Monday, urging organizers to move the demonstrations elsewhere.

Anthony Dale, the president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA), said in a statement Sunday that the group is saddened about the plan to gather and protest at hospitals and is seeking support from the Ontario government to protect the facilities.

"Health-care workers and patients receiving care should not be the target of protests," Dale said. "Protests and other legitimate forms of expression about policy should take place in other, more appropriate settings than a hospital."

He added that hospitals will be monitoring the demonstrations and urged protesters to be peaceful and respectful to patients and staff.

Our @OntHospitalAssn statement on anti-vaccination protests being held tomorrow outside some hospitals. Healthcare workers and their patients should not be targets. Instead of conflict and tension let’s find ways to come together as a province. #onhealth #onpoli pic.twitter.com/PxMalgeGiz — Anthony Dale (@AnthonyDaleOHA) September 12, 2021

A group called Canadian Frontline Nurses is organizing the protests Monday that will also be held in other provinces. In Ontario, the group plans to gather outside five hospitals, including one in downtown Toronto.

This is not the first time that protests will be held outside hospitals. Since vaccine mandates were announced, hospitals have been targeted by anti-vaccine protests.

The OHA said a protest earlier this month impeded patient access, and workers were harassed. It prompted the association and other medical groups to speak out against the demonstrations.

Toronto police said they are aware of the event and will monitor the situation "and officers will respond, where appropriate."

On Sunday, Premier Doug Ford called the protests "selfish, cowardly and reckless."

"Our health-care workers have sacrificed so much to keep us all safe during this pandemic. They don't deserve this kind of treatment — not now, not ever. Leave our health-care workers alone," Ford tweeted.

The protests we’re seeing outside of hospitals are selfish, cowardly and reckless. Our health care workers have sacrificed so much to keep us all safe during this pandemic. They don’t deserve this kind of treatment — not now, not ever. Leave our health care workers alone. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 12, 2021

Toronto Mayor John Tory also released a statement Sunday on the protests, saying the events are "unacceptable and beyond the pale."

He said it is unfair to health-care workers and those trying to access hospitals for treatment.

"As Mayor of Toronto, I absolutely condemn anyone taking part in this so-called protest – you are doing nothing to help people, to protect the progress we have made reopening our city, or make sure we bring this pandemic to an end," Tory said.

He noted that he has spoken to Toronto Police Chief James Ramer, who he said reassured him that officers will be working to ensure staff are protected, and guests and ambulances can access the hospitals.

Doctors and nurses have spoken against the protests this weekend, urging organizers to hold the demonstrations in another place.

"It's where people go for safety, for protection, for treatment for love, for peace and sometimes for death," Dr. Michael Warner, a Toronto critical care physician, said in a video posted to Twitter Saturday.

"They're not the place to be yelling and screaming and intimidating, especially when so many people on the other side of the doors of those hospitals are suffering from the disease that certain people refuse to get vaccinated for."

Hospitals are not the place for anti-vaccination protests. pic.twitter.com/ymeYiustTH — Michael Warner (@drmwarner) September 11, 2021

Vikky Leung, a downtown emergency nurse, has started an online petition, calling for legislated safe zones around hospitals to prevent harassment and bullying from protesters and ensure the safety of staff.

The demonstrations have been demoralizing and disheartening, said Leung, adding that she is worried about her patients' safety.

"They have to walk through these protests and it's scary when you're immunocompromised. You don't know if these people are vaccinated, likely they're not, that's why they're protesting," she told CTV News Toronto.

Inspired by @AndreaHorwath, I've started this petition:@fordnation: Petition for the Creation of Safety Zones Around Hospitals - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/4jGzignORS via @CdnChange — Vikky Leung, RN, MN (@vikkyleung) September 11, 2021

Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath is urging Ford to reconvene legislature and pass an NDP bill that aims to create "public health safety zones" in an effort to reduce harassment.

"My Safety Zone bill would make this targeted intimidation a provincial offence. Instead of hiding out, Ford can come back to work and pass my bill to stop the harassment right now," she tweeted Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Ford government prorogued the legislature until after the federal election.

Meanwhile, ICU nurse Birgit Umaigba said the protest may force some nurses who fear for their safety to not come to work Monday.

"To see this protest happening just outside of our workplaces and patients being intimidated, health-care workers being intimated as well, it's very disturbing," she said.