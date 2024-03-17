No injuries have been reported after the Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse, a fixture on the Toronto Island for more than eight decades, was destroyed by a large fire broke on Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said that it responded to a structural fire call on Ward's Island around 2:20 a.m. There are only two firetrucks on the island, which meant that fire response crews landside had to load gear into a fireboat and sail across to respond.

The clubhouse, which also contains the Island Café, was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Photos from the scene show the building totally collapsed, with burnt debris and shards of wood scattered throughout the area.

The fire has now been doused and crews remain on scene to monitor for any hot spots.

In a post on X, local Coun. Ausma Malik said that she’s “very relieved” that no one was injured in Sunday’s fire at Ward’s Island Clubhouse/Island Café.

The Spadina-Fort York rep said she’s also “deeply saddened by the loss of this cherished community space” and is in communication with Toronto Fire Services and community members as next steps are being determined for this site.

A City of Toronto spokesperson said that they are “saddened to hear of the fire and thankful no one was injured.”

The spokesperson noted that Ward’s island Clubhouse along with Island Café are managed by the Toronto lslands Residential Community Trust Corporation, which was established in 1993 under the Toronto Island Residential Community Stewardship Act.

The city also said that the land and building ownership is vested in the Province under the Act and leased to the Trust to manage until 2092.

Toronto Mayor Chow along with Fire Chief Matthew Pegg will be taking the fire boat back from Ward’s Island to Fire Station 334 at 339 Queens Quay W. and will be addressing the media there at about 4 p.m.

The Ward's Island Association Clubhouse, which was built by members from 1937 to 1938, is located south of the Ward’s Island Ferry Docks at 20 Withrow St. It has hosted countless weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, and reunions over the years.

The cause, origin and circumstances of this fire are being investigated.