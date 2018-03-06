

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 40-year-old man is facing four charges in connection with child sex abuse images after police executed a search warrant in the Deer Park area last week.

Officers carried out the search at an address near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue East on Feb. 27.

Police allege that the suspect possessed, accessed and made available child sexual abuse material over the internet.

In a news release Tuesday, police announced an arrest and charges against a suspect.

James Thompson, 40, is facing two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, and one count of making available child pornography.