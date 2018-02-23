Defence Minister says military working to settle class action suits out of court
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 12:37PM EST
OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the military is looking to settle several class-action lawsuits filed by members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Sajjan says the plaintiffs, who are alleging sexual assault, racism, harassment and discrimination, have agreed to suspend their litigation.
In response, the government will drop its efforts to strike down the class actions and seek to resolve matters outside court.
The minister says he hopes settlements will bring closure and healing to those involved.
The military has been stressing its efforts to fight racism and inappropriate sexual behaviour in the ranks.
Sajjan says senior officers acknowledge the problems and are working to ensure a safe workplace for all and to support victims.