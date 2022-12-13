

The Canadian Press





Defence Minister Anita Anand is expected to update Canadians today on the military’' efforts to address sexual misconduct in the ranks.

The update was be provided on Monday, but was delayed when the House of Commons adjourned due to the death of former Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr.

The update is in direct response to a scathing report released by retired Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour earlier this year.

That report laid out dozens of recommendations for addressing inappropriate and criminal sexual behaviour in the military.

That included a call to remove the military’s jurisdiction over the investigation and prosecution of sexual crimes.

Arbour’s report followed a yearlong study that coincided with explosive allegations of sexual misconduct involving a number of senior military officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.