An American forensic psychiatrist who says Alek Minassian’s “extreme form” of autism is similar to psychosis returns to the stand Wednesday for his third day of testimony.

Dr. Alexander Westphal is the final witness to testify for the defence at the Toronto van attack trial.

On Tuesday, he told the court that psychosis is “really defined as a severe mental disorder in which thoughts and emotions are so disrupted that contact is lost with external reality,” and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) “causes just as much differences as being in the throes of a psychotic or delusional state in an extreme form,” noting he believes this is the case for Minassian.

Court has heard Minassian is not psychotic and his only diagnosis is ASD.

Westphal, who specializes in research on ASD and is based out of the Yale School of Medicine, is expected to be the lone voice to state that Minassian should be found not criminally responsible (NCR) due to ASD.

During his first two days of testimony, the psychiatrist has not yet provided a clear pathway for how Minassian’s autism diagnosis leads to a ruling of NCR.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the deadly van attack that took place along Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues.

Eight women and two men were killed in the April 23, 2018 attack and 16 others were left with various injuries.

Minassian has already admitted to planning and carrying out the attack. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges he is facing as defence attorneys argue he should be found NCR under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

Sec. 16 states that a person is not criminally responsible if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

If he is found to be NCR, Minassian would be sent to a hospital indefinitely rather than prison.

More than 90 per cent of people found NCR in Canada experienced psychosis, court has heard, and it would be a legal first if an autism spectrum disorder alone rendered Minassian incapable of knowing his actions were morally wrong.

