

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. -- The defence is set to deliver closing submissions today in the case of a man accused of murdering a woman and her two children east of Toronto.

Cory Fenn has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

The prosecution has said Fenn killed the three in a rage on March 14, 2018, in Ajax, Ont., after Krassimira Pejcinovski broke up with him.

The mother and her daughter were found stabbed to death, while the boy was strangled.

Fenn, who is representing himself, will have help from his former lawyer in closing submissions.

The 33-year-old accused did not call a defence and repeatedly told court last week that he was a “sovereign king.”

Court heard Fenn told a detective after the deaths that he was in a state of cocaine psychosis and would never have hurt Pejcinovski otherwise.