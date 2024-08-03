

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





MARSEILLE, France -- The Canadian women's soccer team's memorable run at the Paris Olympics ended Saturday with a quarterfinal loss to Germany at Stade de Marseille.

Germany outscored Canada 4-2 on penalty kicks after neither team scored a goal in regulation or extra time.

The result means there will be a new Olympic champion. Canada won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

"I can't quite find the tears. I think I shed them all this week," defender Vanessa Gilles said.

German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger scored the winning goal to end the game. Germany will move on to play the United States on Tuesday in Lyon.

Quinn and Janine Beckie beat Berger, who stopped Adriana Leon and Ashley Lawrence.

The Americans beat Japan 1-0 in an early quarterfinal.

The Canadians managed to qualify for the knockout stage despite a six-point penalty from FIFA due to a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal.

In group play, the eighth-ranked Canadian side beat New Zealand and France by 2-1 scores before edging Colombia 1-0 in a win-and-you're-in matchup.

While thrilled to make the playoffs, the Canadians were saddled with a tougher matchup in knockout play as the second-place team in Group A despite a 3-0-0 record.

No. 4 Germany, the 2016 Olympic champions, finished 2-1-0 in group play with the lone loss a 4-1 decision to the United States.

Gilles made a late exit from the Colombia win with a leg injury but was back in the starting lineup for Canada. She scored winning goals in the two previous games for the defending champions.

Both teams started with 4-4-2 formations at a muggy Stade de Marseille, which hosted men's World Cup games in 1938 and 1998.

Germany's Lea Schuller, who scored three times in the group stage, missed a glorious opportunity with the game's first scoring chance. She caught Kadeisha Buchanan and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan out of position but chipped the ball over the net.

The Germans kept pressing and were rewarded with another great chance moments later. Klara Buehl had a clear entry on the left side but was denied by Sheridan, who made a reflex save with her left leg.

Canada looked flat in the early going and had difficulty penetrating the taut German defence. At the other end, the crafty German forwards used short passes and were more creative with the ball.

Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming came out of the game after a collision with Marina Hegering in first-half injury time. Both players jumped for a header and Hegering's backside landed on Fleming's head as they crashed to the ground.

The Canadian captain did not return for the second half. She was replaced by Janine Beckie.

The Germans had 57 per cent of possession in the first half and picked up where they left off after the break. Canadian acting head coach Andy Spence brought in Evelyne Viens, Leon and Cloe Lacasse about 12 minutes into the second half.

The substitutions sparked the Canadian side and forced the Germans to their heels. Leon was sent in alone in the 71st minute but Berger's outstretched left leg prevented a goal.

Canada controlled most of the half and Lawrence tested Berger early in the 30-minute extra session. She flashed some slick footwork before forcing Berger to make a strong diving save.

A header by Germany's Sydney Lohmann hit the crossbar in the 23rd extra minute. A Leon redirection of a low shot by Julia Grosso went just wide moments later.

Competition continues through the gold-medal match on Aug. 10 in Paris.

The Canada Soccer scandal started when a member of the women's team's coaching staff was caught using a drone above a New Zealand practice session.

The sport's governing body came down hard on the defending champions with the point deduction, a hefty fine for the federation, and a one-year suspension for head coach Bev Priestman and two coaching staff members.

Spence has served as interim head coach.

There's no suggestion the players had any involvement in the scandal. Canada Soccer is backing a full independent investigation.

Canada won Olympic bronze in 2012 and 2016 before taking gold three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.