Dellen Millard to plead murder convictions in Ontario Court of Appeal today
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2023 6:49AM EDT
Multiple murderer Dellen Millard will get a chance to plead his case for an appeal in front of Ontario's highest court today.
Lawyers for Millard and his once-close friend Mark Smich are appealing their convictions for the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
The Ontario Court of Appeal yesterday denied an adjournment Millard was seeking for a hearing to appeal of one of his convictions.
Millard is also set to appeal the first-degree murder conviction of his father this Friday.