

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Federal COVID-19 modelling warns the Delta variant could make a possible fourth wave of the pandemic worse that initially thought.

Health officials providing an update on the pandemic focused on what could happen to the spread over the fall and winter.

Data currently shows the number of infections and hospitalizations continue to fall across the country, as more Canadians get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As that happens, provinces are moving ahead with plans to lift public health restrictions put in place to limit socializing and keep the spread down.

Saskatchewan and Alberta both plan in July to remove nearly all of their measures, including provincial rules around mask wearing.

Federal health officials say the Delta variant is the "latest hurdle" to the country's fight in the pandemic, and could cause hospital capacity to be exceeded if it takes hold throughout the fall and winter.

The government's modelling was based on assumptions the strain is more transmissible than other variants of concern, and leads to more severe illness based on its spread in the United Kingdom.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the Delta variant is the most contagious strain seen to date and its presence has increased in Canada.

Federal data shows most of the cases are found in people who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 or only have one shot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021