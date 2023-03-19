

The Canadian Press





Montreal police say seven people remain missing after a fire in Old Montreal on Thursday.

Police spokesman Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says investigators were surveying the scene and taking photos, before the remains of the building are dismantled.

Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault said Saturday that the building will be taken apart brick by brick to ensure the scene is safe for investigators.

Police have said they haven't ruled out the possibility that more victims would be found in the ruins.

Nine people were injured in the fire.

Firefighters originally believed that only one person was missing, but later learned that several apartments in the building were being used illegally as Airbnb rentals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2023.