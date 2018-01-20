

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto’s deputy mayor has been officially acclaimed as the Progressive Conservative party candidate in the riding of Don Valley East.

Denzil Minnan-Wong received the nomination at a meeting held in the riding on Saturday morning.

His uncontested nomination comes about six weeks after he first announced his intention to run.

“I congratulate Denzil on his nomination as the Ontario PC candidate for Don Valley East. Denzil makes an excellent addition to our already experienced and diverse Ontario PC team,” Tory leader Patrick Brown said in a statement released following the nomination meeting. “A champion for lower taxes, responsible spending, and accountable government, Denzil fought tirelessly for Canada’s first municipal Auditor General in the City of Toronto. Denzil also advocated for the development of a downtown bike lane network and helped to rescue Toronto’s bike share program.”

Minnan-Wong has served on Toronto city council since 1998. He is currently one of Mayor John Tory’s four deputy mayors, each of which represents a specific area of the city.

The Ontario election is scheduled to be held on or before June 7.