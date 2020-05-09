The deputy mayor of Pickering has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Ashe, who is also the regional councillor for Ward 1, confirmed his diagnosis in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“While I am not entirely certain, I may have contracted the virus from my daughter, who is a proud and dedicated personal support worker at Orchard Villa. Regardless, I and my family will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days,” he said, adding that his symptoms are fairly mild.

Ashe said he would continue to work full-time from his home, where he will remotely chair a special council meeting on May 13.

Orchard Villa is one of the long-term care homes in Ontario hardest hit by COVID-19. According to Durham Region Public Health, 66 residents at the facility have died of the virus since an outbreak was declared in March.

According to the City of Pickering website, Ashe was first elected as a city councillor for Ward 1 in 2003 and was re-elected in 2010 and 2014.

A year later, he was appointed as the regional councillor for Ward 1 and was re-elected in 2018.

His father George Ashe served as the first mayor of Pickering in 1973.

Pickering residents should not be discouraged by his diagnosis, he said.

“We are winning. We are flattening the curve. There is light at the end of this long and scary tunnel. I will recover. Our city will re-open. Together, we will overcome this terrible crisis, and as a result, we will be even stronger and more resilient,” Ashe said.

Of the 1,152 COVID-19 cases in Durham Region, 435 have been reported in Pickering.