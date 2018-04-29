

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Writer and activist Desmond Cole say he won’t be a candidate in this year’s municipal election.

Cole made the announcement on his radio program on Newstalk 1010 Sunday afternoon, ending speculation about a possible mayoral bid.

A poll released a month ago put Cole at around nine per cent support in a theoretical run, compared to about 69 per cent support for current Mayor John Tory.

Cole has been an outspoken critic of Tory.

While Doug Ford was expected to present Tory with his toughest challenge to re-election, Ford abandoned his mayoral bid when he successfully ran for the leadership of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.

No major challengers have since emerged for Tory.

Toronotonians will head to the ballot box on Oct. 22.