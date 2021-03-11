Toronto police are looking into a report that a noose was found at a Leaside construction site for the Eglinton Crosstown light rail project.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Bayview Avenue around 8 a.m. “for reports of a suspicious incident.”

The spokesperson did not confirm to CP24 if a noose was discovered at the site.

“This investigation is in the very early stages, with officers gathering information. Once investigators are in a position to share details an update will be made available,” Const. Michelle Flannery said.

“In terms of the ‘suspicious’ element, we are still firming up the facts.”

Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney tweeted Thursday afternoon that a noose was found at the Leaside station construction site Wednesday night and condemned it as an act of racism.

“Racism and hate, in any shape or form, will not be tolerated in Ontario. We are working with @Metrolinx and the @TorontoPolice are investigating,” Mulroney said on Twitter.

Metrolinx said they are shocked and disappointed to learn about the discovery.

“At Metrolinx, we value and celebrate diversity and inclusion and were appalled to learn about this abhorrent act at a Crosslinx construction site,” Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said in a statement to CP24.

“We have been assured by Crosslinx, they’re taking this incident very seriously and are fully cooperating with the police investigation.”

Crosslinx is the construction consortium responsible for building the line.

Verster said when the person or people who are responsible for the “depicable act” are identified, they will be banned from working on Metrolinx projects.

This is the second time a noose was found at a Crosstown LRT construction site. Last summer, a noose was discovered at the Dufferin station location.

Nooses were also found over the past year at several city construction sites, including on the campus of Michael Garron Hospital.

In December, police announced that a 34-year-old man was charged in connection with the noose discovered at the hospital.