The province's solicitor general says she is unable to provide a timeline for when the Ford government will unveil its plan to improve paid sick leave for Ontario workers.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford promised that his government would soon release information about a long-awaited provincial paid sick leave program, which he claimed would be "the best program anywhere in North America, bar none."

But Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones told CP24 on Tuesday that she could not confirm if details will be announced in the coming days.

"We were quite disappointed that during the federal budget last week that they didn't make any improvements. We know that in fact the $1.1 billion that was set aside federally, less than $300 million has been used so the program needs to be updated and expanded," she said.

"We are calling on the federal government to do the right thing because this is a national issue that needs to be dealt with and we'll continue to work with them and encourage them to make improvements so that we can have a better system so more people can apply because you shouldn't have to choose between your job and your health."

On 21 separate occasions, opposition parties have put forward legislation or motions for a paid sick leave program in Ontario over the past year and each time, the Ford government has voted it down.

Public health experts, including members of the province’s own Science Advisory Table and all of its local medical officers of health, have spoken out about the need for a provincial program above and beyond the federal government's Canada Recovery and Sickness Benefit (CRSB).

Critics of the federal program say it is insufficient as it only provides sick workers with up to $500 per week and requires that they go without pay while they wait for their application to be approved.

Workplace outbreaks have been a major source of infection in the province and experts have repeatedly cautioned that the situation will not improve until workers have better access to paid sick days.

The Ford government eliminated a paid sick leave program introduced by the previous provincial Liberal government in one of its first acts after taking office in 2018.

"We continue to work with our federal government to make sure that the improvements are national in scope and can improve the system," Jones said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, House Leader Paul Calandra promised that enhancements to the federal program would be announced “in the next couple of days" but when asked if an announcement would be coming this week, Jones replied, "I can't say that."

"This is something the (Ford) government should have done a long, long time ago, to bring paid sick days to Ontario,” Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath told CP24 last week.

“They need to be easily accessible paid sick days with no strings attached. No doctors notes, no qualification. If you are sick, you should be able to just call in and just know that your pay pack is protected. It's not rocket science. We have a bill in the legislature right now that has been there since December to do exactly that. The government could pass it today. But they just stubbornly have been refusing.”