

The Canadian Press





A detective who interviewed a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario is telling a jury he was not concerned about the accused's state of mind while questioning him hours after the attack.

Nathaniel Veltman – who has pleaded not guilty – is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont., in June 2021.

Detective Micah Bourdeau has told the jury he was not concerned about Veltman's mental state after the accused's defence lawyer questioned him about Veltman saying he had felt depressed and ingested magic mushrooms one day before the attack.

The trial has seen video of Veltman saying he was "shaken up" after the attack.

Veltman's lawyer asked the detective if he was concerned about Veltman's state of mind after hearing those comments but Bourdeau said he would have been more concerned if the accused had said he was not shaken up.

Jurors have also seen video of Veltman telling the detective he felt relieved after carrying out the attack, which he said was motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

Prosecutors have alleged Veltman's actions in June 2021 amount to an act of terrorism.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack. The couple's nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

The trial, which is taking place in Windsor, Ont., is expected to last eight weeks.