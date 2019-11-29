

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Detectives will return to a west-end neighbourhood today as they canvass for information about a deadly-hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 77-year-old woman out for a morning walk on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Pasquina Lapadula by friends and family, was crossing Islington Avenue midblock near Aviemore Drive when she was struck at around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and was last seen headed northbound on Islington Avenue.

It is described as a dark-coloured SUV with possible front end damage, specifically to a head lamp.

On Thursday night, police did release a brief surveillance video of a vehicle of interest in the case, however both the suspect and the suspect vehicle remain outstanding.

In a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning, police said that detectives would return to the intersection today to canvass for more information related to the case.