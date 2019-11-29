Detectives return to scene of deadly hit-and-run to canvass for more info
Police are shown at the scene of a hit-and-run investigation near Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive on Thursday. (Craig Wadman)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 8:22AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 29, 2019 8:38AM EST
Detectives will return to a west-end neighbourhood today as they canvass for information about a deadly-hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 77-year-old woman out for a morning walk on Thursday.
The victim, identified as Pasquina Lapadula by friends and family, was crossing Islington Avenue midblock near Aviemore Drive when she was struck at around 6:30 p.m.
The suspect vehicle did not stop and was last seen headed northbound on Islington Avenue.
It is described as a dark-coloured SUV with possible front end damage, specifically to a head lamp.
On Thursday night, police did release a brief surveillance video of a vehicle of interest in the case, however both the suspect and the suspect vehicle remain outstanding.
In a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning, police said that detectives would return to the intersection today to canvass for more information related to the case.
Members of @TrafficServices are canvassing the neighbourhood around this fatal collision scene this morning. If you have any details please come see us. Any media assistance is appreciated ^bm @TorontoPolice @CP24 @680NEWStraffic @TPScott_baptist @DeputyPeterYuen https://t.co/8SJKU430Gc— TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) November 29, 2019