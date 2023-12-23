Detroit Pistons tie the NBA record for the longest losing streak in a season at 26
Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) and guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 23, 2023 10:09PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) - Detroit Pistons tie the NBA record for the longest losing streak in a season at 26, falling 126-115 to the Brooklyn Nets.