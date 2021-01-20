A hospital director in Orangeville has retired following revelations she jumped the vaccination line last week to get a family member inoculated.

The president and chief executive officer of Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), Kim Delahunt, confirmed Wednesday that on Jan. 14, a staff director "had an elderly family member vaccinated during a break in scheduled appointments at the vaccination clinic."

The family member was at the hospital for other tests, said Delahunt. The hospital issued an apology and called it an isolated incident.

"As health-care professionals, we have an obligation to make appropriate decisions and as leaders must accept that we will be held to a higher standard. However, as humans, we are also influenced by our innate sense of duty and care for our families," Delahunt said.

"This was a failure in sound decision making by one individual, for which they and the hospital are deeply sorry."

Delahunt said the director, who the hospital did not name, has decided to retire. CTV News Toronto has identified her as Mary Wheelwright, who was the director of health systems and integration at HHCC.

More than 200 people received their first dose at that clinic on that day, Delahunt noted.

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's medical officer of health said she is disappointed to learn about the incident.

"For someone to choose to misrepresent themselves to Public Health staff in order to jump the queue and gain access to the vaccine early erodes the confidence of the public in this important work," said Dr. Nicola Mercer.

"I am still confident in the excellent work being done at Headwaters and encourage the public not to let the actions of one individual tarnish the important role the hospital and its staff has played and will continue to play in the fight against COVID-19."

Quinn Grundy, an assistant professor with the faculty of nursing at the University of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto that incidents like this could cause a lot of damage.

In Toronto, city officials reported that eight people not on the priority list were mistakenly given the vaccine at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.