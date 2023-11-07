

Whether you’re finishing high school, launching a new professional journey, starting a second career, updating your skills, or even just pursuing an interest, finding the right courses, program and place to learn is key to reaching your goals. That’s why Centennial College holds open houses, like the one coming up Nov. 12, 2023, to help prospective students explore its campuses and learn more about its programs.

Campus tours and information sessions can help you choose the best post-secondary education option. Centennial will open the doors to each of its five campuses and two learning sites, which span across the GTA.

At Ashtonbee Campus, you can check out spaces like the Autobody Repair Shop and Small Engines Lab. For aspiring aviation technicians, there’s the hangar at Centennial’s Downsview Campus, where you can get an up-close look at aircraft. Simulation labs at Morningside Campus help prepare future nurses and paramedics. Progress Campus in Scarborough is Centennial’s flagship, where culinary students cook the fare dished up at the Local Café and Restaurant. The Story Arts Centre serves as the training ground for creative and communications professionals, including budding reporters who have access to a journalism lab modelled after a real newsroom. Our Performing Arts Centre immerses students in dance and theatre, while students learn to fly at the Canadian Flight Academy.

But you don’t have to wait for Centennial’s open house to start planning your learning journey. You can get to know its programs and schools better right now, to help you map out which campus tours and information sessions will be most beneficial to you.

Educational options for everybody

Centennial, with its extensive range of programs, specialized academic schools, recognized excellence, and global presence, offers a unique educational experience, no matter what you’re looking for. The College has over 250 full-time post-secondary and post-graduate programs, with degree, diploma, certificate, and graduate certificate options, so students can choose the program that best suits their goals. They also offer online learning options, and have more than 1,000 part-time courses and micro-credential programs to help you level-up or develop new skills.

To ensure students are prepared for their careers, and to shape them into active global citizens, Centennial College offers co-op programs, work placements, applied research internships, and studio instruction. They embrace teaching with a real-world, hands-on approach that’s rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion. And with over 1,000 outbound academic pathways, and joint programs and partnerships with select universities, Centennial fosters a well-rounded, holistic educational experience.

In fact, as a sign of the stellar quality of Centennial’s programs, over 91 per cent of companies employing Centennial grads report their satisfaction with their Centennial hires.

Seven specialized academic schools

Of the more than 250 full-time programs, Centennial is home to seven academic schools, dedicated to specific fields of study:

The Business School

School of Communications, Media, Arts and Design

School of Community and Health Studies

School of Engineering Technology and Applied Science

School of Hospitality, Tourism and Culinary Arts

School of Transportation

School of English and Liberal Studies

Each of these specialized schools offer students incredible opportunities. Taught by instructors with extensive professional experience and well-established industry connections, students receive a highly-tailored education, ensuring they are well-prepared for careers in their chosen fields.

Globally recognized, high-quality education

Beyond simply offering a wide variety of educational options, Centennial College has developed a stellar reputation for the quality of its education in its 57-year history.

In the last decade alone, Centennial earned the Gold Medal for Internationalization Excellence from Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) in 2016, the Silver Internationalization Excellence Award in 2021, and the Gold Excellence in Sustainable Development Award in 2022. The College also received the Gold Medal for Leadership Development at the 2018 World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics Awards of Excellence, and has received the College Award of Distinction for five consecutive years at the annual Skills Ontario Competition, showcasing Centennial’s commitment to career development and excellence in education.

Diverse and inclusive campuses

With five diverse and inclusive campuses and two learning sites across the GTA, Centennial offers students an exceptional learning experience amid the vibrant atmosphere of Canada’s largest city. In fact, Centennial is one of the top schools for international students in Canada, contributing to truly global education. Students at the College represent nearly 100 different ethnic and cultural groups, and speak over 80 languages.

Symbolic of Centennial’s commitment to inclusivity is the new A-Building at Progress Campus, whose features include gender-neutral washrooms and a parenting room. The trailblazing facility is Canada’s first LEED Gold, zero-carbon, mass timber, higher-education building, with a design that supports Indigenous ways of teaching and sustainable operations amid the deepening climate crisis.

So if you’re looking for superior higher-education for yourself or your child, Centennial offers an unmatched experience and dynamic community. Whether the next step of your journey calls for full-time or part-time education, Centennial offers a path to help shape your future and set yourself up for success, while making a meaningful global impact.

To learn more about its program offerings and why Centennial College is the right school for you, visit centennialcollege.ca or go to the fall Open House to see it for yourself.