

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario’s transportation minister says that his government remains committed to having an “open dialogue” with the city regarding the potential upload of the subway system, even though an initial report from a three-member panel studying the idea is being kept confidential.

CTV News Toronto reported earlier this week that a report from special advisor Michael Lindsay was delivered to cabinet in December but will not be made public.

The revelation prompted criticism from several members of city council with Ward 12’s Josh Matlow suggesting that Premier Doug Ford would want the report released if his plan was “genuinely in the public interest.”

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday morning, Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek said that the report was mostly just a summation of where Lindsay is in the process and “what he needs.”

Yurek said that ultimately his government is committed to “working collaboratively” with city council on the upload.

“He (Lindsay) is going to be providing ongoing advice to cabinet and the information will be shared with city council,” he said. “It is going to be an open dialogue between the city and the province.”

Yurek said that there have been some preliminary discussions with city officials about the upload with the first formal sit-down meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

He said that uploading the system, to him, means that the province would assume control of “the subways, the stations, the tunnels and the tracks” while the TTC would retain fare box revenue and be responsible for “operating the system and performing the maintenance that the province gives them direction on.”

“We can get things done. If you look at the previous history of the TTC they are pretty slow at getting projects going and they are usually over budget,” he said. “The province can build and plan and implement on a quicker timelines and also we do have ability to amortize our costs more so we can start building quicker and expand the operations sooner.”

Mayor John Tory has previously said that he would only be supportive of the upload of the subway system to the province if it can be proven to him that such a move would benefit both riders and taxpayers.

Speaking with reporters at an unrelated news conference at Osgoode Station on Thursday morning, Tory said that he has been encouraged by assurances from Yurek that the city will be brought into the process.

“I take them at their word until any other behavior takes place that would suggest otherwise and they have said very clearly that uploading won’t take place in private, it can’t take place in private, it shouldn’t take place in private and I am optimistic that it won’t,” he said. “We are already working in close cooperation with them to discuss what this process is going to be, what uploading means and all the other unanswered questions that exist.”

Lindsey has been given one year to determine “the best approach for the upload,” though Yurek said that his term could be extended for up to two additional years if need be.