

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





It’s move out day for residents who sought shelter at the Regent Park Community Centre after a downtown highrise fire left them homeless.

Residents of 650 Parliament Street were forced from their apartments last month after a fire broke out at the building last month, leaving the electrical system badly damaged.

Weeks of confusion and frustration have followed for the nearly 1,500 residents, many of which include families with young children.

Some tenants were temporarily housed in hotels paid for by the Red Cross, while others were offered money to rent a new apartment or bunked with friends.

About 100 tenants took to the Regent Park Community Centre after the city offered to designate the space as a makeshift shelter.

That accommodation hit its deadline on Friday as normal operations at the centre, including recreational programs, are set to resume on Monday.

According to the city, the landlord of 650 Parliament Street has arranged other accommodations for the tenants.

“It’s not perfect to have people in hotel rooms for example, but (the landlord) has been doing their best to put people in hotel rooms so they are not in community centres and wherever possible put people in apartments,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

Previously, residents were told they could return home by Thanksgiving but that date was pushed back on Thursday as more time is needed to make necessary repairs.

The property managers now expect the fire restoration work will take the remainder of the year to complete. A class-action lawsuit has since been launched on behalf of the tenants, claiming entitlement to compensation for loss of income and emotional trauma.

Meanwhile, the city’s use of the community centre as a shelter has come under fire recently.

On Wednesday, in the wake of the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Regent Park, community members emphasized the importance of the venue’s programs for the area’s at-risk youth.

In the past, the centre has also been used as an emergency winter shelter for the homeless during extreme weather.

The property manager and response office manager for 650 Parliament are expected to provide more information on where the tenants will be relocated at a news conference at 11 a.m.