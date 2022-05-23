A man is in serious condition in hospital and another man is in police custody after an argument between members of two households escalated into an early-morning stabbing in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they were called to Port Royal Trail and Ashcott Street, south of Steeles Avenue East between Brimley Road and Midland Avenue, at 5:54 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

A police duty inspector told CP24 that a dispute occurred between occupants of two homes that escalated from a verbal confrontation to parked vehicles being attacked.

A member of one household then stabbed a member of the other household at least once, police said.



The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment in serious condition.



An 18-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene.

The duty inspector said no other suspects are outstanding.



CP24 observed two vehicles damaged at the scene, one with a cinderblock hurled through its rear windshield.