Dispute between neighbours escalated into car vandalism, stabbing in Scarborough
Damaged vehicles and police tape are seen in Scarborough after a stabbing on May 23, 2022. (CP24)
Published Monday, May 23, 2022 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 23, 2022 8:23AM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital and another man is in police custody after an argument between members of two households escalated into an early-morning stabbing in Scarborough.
Toronto police said they were called to Port Royal Trail and Ashcott Street, south of Steeles Avenue East between Brimley Road and Midland Avenue, at 5:54 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
A police duty inspector told CP24 that a dispute occurred between occupants of two homes that escalated from a verbal confrontation to parked vehicles being attacked.
A member of one household then stabbed a member of the other household at least once, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment in serious condition.
An 18-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene.
The duty inspector said no other suspects are outstanding.
CP24 observed two vehicles damaged at the scene, one with a cinderblock hurled through its rear windshield.