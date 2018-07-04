

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A shooting that occurred in the city’s Fashion District early Tuesday morning was the result of a dispute involving up to six men and left one man with a bullet lodged in his hip, investigators said Wednesday.

The incident occurred near King Street West and Portland Street at around 2:40 a.m.

Police said a dispute arose among a group of men and one of them pulled a firearm and fired nine times.

One bullet struck a man in his 20s in the hip.

Paramedics told CP24 Tuesday that the victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police said Wednesday they do not know how the male suspect fled the scene and they do not yet have a description of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 14 Division at 416-808-1406.