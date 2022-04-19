WARNING: The video included in this story may be disturbing for some.

Video has emerged showing the moment a 39-year-old woman was pushed onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station this week.

The video, obtained by the Toronto Star, shows a woman standing on the platform at Bloor-Yonge Subway Station before a woman facing the opposite direction approaches.

The woman then shoves her off the platform, leaving the victim on the tracks below.

Authorities said the woman was able to roll under the lip of the platform, preventing her from being hit by the train

Police said officers responded to a call about the incident around 9:03 p.m. on Sunday.

When emergency crews arrived, police said they found the victim conscious and breathing. She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

It was later confirmed she sustained a broken rib.

Edith Frayne, a 45-year-old Toronto resident, is now facing one count of attempted murder in connection with the incident. She briefly attended court on Tuesday at College Park, police said.

It is unclear why the suspect allegedly pushed the woman and police say there is no reason to believe the two women knew one another.