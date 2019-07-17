

The Canadian Press





WATERLOO, Ont. -- Police are looking for a man who they say has been targeting children after DNA linked the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in Kitchener, Ont., this month to two similar cases dating back several years.

Waterloo regional police say the DNA profile of the suspect in the most recent incident matches evidence found at the scenes of the other two incidents.

They've released a composite sketch of the suspect in a bid to try and find him.

Officers have said that the most recent incident happened in the common area of an apartment building where the girl was playing earlier this month.

They allege she was approached by a stranger and sexually assaulted.

Insp. Mark Crowell says DNA suggests that the man suspected in that incident was also responsible for the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl who was playing outside an apartment building two years ago.

He says the DNA is also a match for a man wanted in the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl who was going back into an apartment building for a drink of water.

Crowell says it appears that the suspect has been targeting children, and officers are concerned that there could be more potential victims.

Police are asking anyone with information that could lead to the man's identity to come forward. They're also asking parents to be vigilant when their kids are outside playing.