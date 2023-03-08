The City of Toronto has raised eyebrows after installing signage at some city-run dog parks prohibiting excessive barking.

This week, residents reported signs placed at St.Andrew’s dog park, near Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street, and Wychwood Barns Dog Park, near Christie and Benson avenues, asking residents to prohibit their dogs from barking while at the park.

“Due to the closeness of the area residents, do not allow your dogs to bark and disturb the neighbourhood,” the sign reads.

“Excessive barking will not be tolerated,” it continues.

While there’s no City of Toronto noise bylaw specifically prohibiting “excessive” barking, residents can be fined up to $500 for amplified sound exceeding permitted levels outdoors, or for making, causing, or permitting noise that is unreasonable and persistent.

When reached for comment Wednesday, the City of Toronto told CTV News Toronto that it is working to “balance the needs of a range of park users and local communities.”

“Signage was installed to remind users of the off-leash area to be considerate of nearby residents,” the statement said. “Although barking is expected at off-leash areas, excessive barking can be disruptive to neighbours.”

Meanwhile, the move has been met with mixed reactions amongst residents.

“I’m a dog owner and completely understand [that] dogs bark in play, however there are some owners who spend the entire park visit looking at their phones while their poor pup is barking non-stop trying to get their attention,” one social media user commented underneath a photo of the sign.

Others felt the rule favoured nearby condominium residents.

“Marketing material for the condo building next door clearly showed the building was next to a dog park,” another user wrote. “Now the unit owners that had enough money to buy a unit bordering the park complains about dogs.”

Information on city-operated off-leash dog parks, along with locations and rules, can be found on the City of Toronto’s website.