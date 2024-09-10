What does fixing a flat tire, safely cooking meat and talking to a landlord have in common? According to Ontario’s education, they’re all life skills that will set students up for success.

But which ones are worth teaching in the classroom? A new online survey by the provincial government aims to answer just that.

The province’s new “equipping students with practical life skills” survey is asking respondents which practical life skills they think are most important and worth adding to the curriculum.

Broken up into three parts, the survey released last week focuses on personal health and safety skills, household management skills, and time management and technological skills. Within those sections, respondents are asked to rank skills like sewing buttons, replacing caulking, and delegating tasks to family or friends based on how important they think they are for students to learn in school.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Education Minister Jill Dunlop said the provincial government is looking forward to receiving feedback from schools, parents and students on what should be included in the new “modern approach” to home economics.

“Our government will continue to support all students in our schools to achieve their full potential by making the investments and modernization they need to learn the life, job, and critical thinking skills to succeed in today’s modern economy including financial skills, budgeting along with our back-to-basics approach including reading, writing and math,” she wrote. “This includes bringing back a new home economics course that infuses life skills like cooking, nutrition and first aid.”

The survey will inform the province's forthcoming revamped home economics program, which then-education minister Stephen Lecce teased within an education overhaul announced in May. Financial literacy was also included in what he called a “back-to-basics” approach to learning.

"Some of the practical life skills students may want to learn that we hear so often from the parents and employers and from students is the need to learn how to cook and understand good nutrition; basic skills like changing a tire, sewing a button, signing a cheque, knowing how to shop on a budget and applying basic first aid," Lecce said at the time. "We're making these changes to help students prepare for a life even well beyond the classroom."

The consultation period for the survey closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.

With files from Joshua Freeman