During a recent visit to a high school in her ward, Toronto MPP Bhutila Karpoche said she was both shocked and angered to see major flooding inside the building due to a heavy rainfall.

In a now-viral post on X, Karpoche shared videos and photos of rainwater pooling in several areas inside Humberside Collegiate Institute and leaking from the school’s roof.

The NDP MPP, who represents Parkdale-High Park, stated that when it rains, staff at the school must check 20 spots inside the school for water.

The problems at the school in Karpoche’s riding aren’t unique, she said, as scores of schools across Ontario are in need of significant repairs.

According to advocacy group Fix Our Schools, as of 2022, Ontario’s school maintenance and repair backlog was nearly $17 million.

