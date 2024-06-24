The abrupt closure of the Ontario Science Centre, a beloved North York museum visited by generations of Torontonians over the past five decades, was described by Mayor Olivia Chow as a “painful loss” to the city.

Gates were erected at the Don Mills Road facility on Friday morning just hours before the provincial government announced that it would be immediately and permanently closing the museum due to structural issues with the site’s roof.

An recent engineering report, released by the Ford government, identified issues with a number of roof panels, indicating that there was a risk of a “failure” as early as this winter due to snow.

The report noted that the museum would only be safe to occupy until the end of October and the province said staff would need that time to vacate the site.

The Ford government had previously communicated plans to shut down the centre and move it to Ontario Place as part of the revitalization of the downtown waterfront property, but Friday’s closure was much sooner than many expected.

Residents in the city and province with fond memories of the museum expressed frustration and sadness upon hearing the news.

“I’ve seen the wonder and joy on the faces of my grandchildren as I’ve taken them through the exhibits at the Ontario Science Centre. It’s a special place that sparks imagination and curiosity, and creates a love of science and learning that lasts a lifetime,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement released Friday.

“I’m deeply disappointed that successive provincial governments have let it fall into such disrepair over the years.”

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called the closure "heartbreaking," particularly to those in Flemingdom Park and Thorncliffe Park who are seeing "a vital institution ripped from their community."

