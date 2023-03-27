Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two separate 'unknown' women found in the Greater Toronto Area Monday.

Just after 9:20 a.m., York Regional Police said they responded to a call from a “concerned citizen” reporting an unknown woman in the area of Atkinson Road and Centre Street in Richmond Hill.

Responding officers said the woman was not dressed for the weather and had appeared to be outside for “some time.”

UNKNOWN WOMAN FOUND-Police are seeking assistance to identify a woman found in Richmond Hill. She is 5'7, 110 lbs., short blond hair, wearing a green sweater & black pants, appears to be non-verbal. Family or caregivers are urged to call police https://t.co/kUvMIfuwSa pic.twitter.com/gahPZgkml7 — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 27, 2023

Police described her as caucasian with a thin build, standing five-foot-seven and about 110 lbs. She has shoulder-length blond hair, and blue eyes, and was found wearing a green sweater, black jogging pants, and black shoes, they said.

The woman seems to be non-verbal, the release said, and officers have been unable to identify her.

York police say they have ensured her safety and well-being, but are “appealing to the public for any information on her identity and seeking family members or caregivers.”

On Monday night, just before 7:50 p.m., York police said they located a second unknown woman – this time, in Markham.

UNKNOWN WOMAN FOUND: 5 district officers located an unknown female in the area of Warden Ave/Denison St, #markham. She is believed to be 80 years old, speaks Mandarin but cannot communicate her personal information. If you recognize her, pls call 1-86… pic.twitter.com/Pn1Gbwpgnv — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 27, 2023

Five district officers located an “unknown” female in the area of Warden Avenue and Denison Street, they said.

Police believe the woman is in her 80s.

She speaks Mandarin, “but cannot communicate her personal information,” a tweet published by the service said.

Anyone who recognizes either individual is being asked to contact York Regional Police.