

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An international humanitarian organization will help run a 400-bed recovery site for members of Toronto’s homeless community who contract COVID-19.

Doctors Without Borders has not previously staged any operations in Canada but on Tuesday it was announced that the group would lend its expertise to the operation of the recovery site.

City officials have said that they hope to open the site at an undisclosed site “in the very near future,” though no date has been provided.

Inner City Health Associates (ICHA), which is a healthcare organization specializing in the care of people experiencing homelessness, is also helping to get the facility off the ground.

“With our extensive experience responding to outbreaks, such as Ebola, cholera and diphtheria in conflict-affected low-resource areas, we see an opportunity to share our knowledge with first-responders here in Canada to prepare and assist a community that is highly exposed to the virus,” Joseph Belliveau, the executive director of the organization that operates Doctors Without Borders, said in a press release.

So far 25 people in city shelters have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are concerns that the virus could spread quickly in the system once it takes hold.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor John Tory said that the city has relocated about 1,000 shelter residents so far in an effort to ensure better physical distancing, with many of them being placed in hotel rooms.

He said that there is a need to move more of them and that the city is doing that as fast as they can.

His comment came after more than 300 healthcare professionals sent an open letter to Tory calling for the city to open up 7,0000 individual housing units for the homeless amid the global pandemic.

“These are people that in many cases have other issues in their lives and we have to be careful about who we move where,” Tory told CP24. “We have the arrangements in place with hotels. We have moved about 1,000 people already and we are going to have to move more. You would always like to do everything faster but we have to be careful and we would be criticized if we moved these people in an insensitive way.”