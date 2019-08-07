

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A dog is being credited for chasing away two suspects who attempted to rob a homeowner in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say the two suspects were involved in a verbal altercation with a homeowner inside a residence in the area of Park Road South shortly before 2 p.m.

According to police, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded that the victim hand over their gold dental grill.

The victim fought back and during the struggle, police say the victim’s dog bit one of the suspects, chasing them out of the home and down the street.

The suspects were later located by police nearby and they were placed under arrest, police say.

A replica firearm was later located near the home.

Police say one of the suspects required treatment in a local hospital for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

Oshawa residents Jordan Ford, 20, and Nathan Linden-Gaskin, 23, are facing a number of charges, including with robbery, use of an imitation firearm, and assault with a weapon.

They were held in police custody for a bail hearing.