

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A dog that police say was stolen while tied up outside a store in the city’s East Danforth neighbourhood on Tuesday has now been reunited with his owners.

Police previously said that 10-year-old Siberian husky mix Charlie was taken from the area of Amroth and Danforth avenues at around 5:30 p.m.

His owners, Jim and Carol Bouley, had tied him up outside a store while they went inside to shop.

The dog was reportedly stolen by two men and a woman, who allegedly untied the dog, walked him to a nearby parking lot, and then fled the area.

His owners notified police and images of the three suspects captured by a surveillance camera in the area were later released by investigators.

The incident prompted the dog’s owners put up posters in the community and reach out to local media in hopes that someone would spot their pet.

On Thursday, Charlie was located by Sophia Cottrell, a Good Samaritan who found the canine sitting with two males along the boardwalk in the Beaches.

“I was walking along the boardwalk and Charlie was sitting right by the two posts and there was two fellows sitting by the rocks,” Cottrell said. “I looked and I thought he’s an awfully big boy so I got him by the collar and I said to the two fellows, ‘Is this your dog.’”

When she repeated the question, she said the two males got up and left.

“I had taken down Carol’s number in case he was spotted and I called the number right away,” she said.

In a tearful reunion on Thursday, Carol Bouley said the incident taught the couple of valuable lesson.

“Our routine will be changed,” she said.

While Charlie was missing, she said she tried to remain optimistic that he would be found.

“So many people helped that it’s unbelievable,” she said tearfully.