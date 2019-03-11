

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A dog that went missing after being left unattended for “less than a minute” in the Yonge and Eglinton area last month has been found in good health.

Toronto police said eight-year-old Chico, a male black pug and Chihuahua mix, was tied to a fence near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue on Feb. 24 by a man.

When the man returned to the dog, he said Chico was gone.

Investigators released images of the dog on Feb. 27 as they appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information.

On Saturday at around 8:30 p.m., the dog was located “safely and in good health,” police said.

No further details have been released.