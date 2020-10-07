Police have managed to track down a dog that went missing after the car he was in was stolen in the city’s east end on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say that at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz was taken near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Sammy, a 19-month-old Samoyed, was inside the vehicle at the time it was taken, police say.

A short time later, police located the car in the Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues area, where a suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators believe that some time before they seized the car, the dog was let out of the vehicle.

Police say Sammy was subsequently found by a Good Samaritan in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

“They noticed the media attention for the missing dog and immediately contacted police,” Toronto police said in an updated news release issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The dog appears to be in good health and has now been reunited with their owner.

Police say 33-year-old Bhupinder Singh, of no fixed address, has been charged in connection with the carjacking and faces charges including robbery with violence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to stop for police and willfully causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal.

He is expected to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East at on Wednesday morning.