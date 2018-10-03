

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's transport minister says travellers aboard domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis with them after Oct. 17.

But Marc Garneau warns against packing it into luggage that's destined outside the country. And the country's airport screening authority says it has yet to finalize procedures for dealing with passengers taking pot through security lines.

Garneau says as long as they are on domestic flights, Canadians can bring up to 30 grams of marijuana with them once possession for personal use becomes legal.

The minister warns, however, that international passengers should not carry cannabis.

Transport Canada says taking cannabis, or products that contain pot, across the U.S. border remains illegal.

While several American states have legalized marijuana, possession of the drug is still illegal under U.S. federal law.

In addition, export and import of cannabis remains illegal no matter which country you travel to. For example, if a traveller leaves from the Montreal airport for Amsterdam, they will not be allowed to bring cannabis with them on the plane or in checked luggage.

"As long as the flight is domestic, then people are allowed to bring up to a certain quantity for their personal use," Garneau told reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Under Bill C-45, Canadian adults will be allowed to carry up to 30 grams of dried cannabis in public.

The Canadian Air Transport Safety Authority said Tuesday it is still working to ensure its rules conform with the law.

"We have been working with Transport Canada since the government passed the cannabis legislation to ensure our protocols are consistent with government policy," said CATSA spokeswoman Christine Langlois.

"We expect to finalize our procedures in the coming days."