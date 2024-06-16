Don Valley Parkway reopens following death investigation
Published Sunday, June 16, 2024 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 16, 2024 4:14PM EDT
The Don Valley Parkway has reopened following a police investigation on Sunday.
Police say a man fell from Leaside Bridge, near Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road, just before 12 p.m. and landed on a northbound vehicle below.
The man who fell was pronounced dead. Another man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Just after 4 p.m., police said all lanes had reopened to traffic.