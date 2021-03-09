Spring-like temperatures have arrived in Toronto but the warm weather isn’t expected to stick around for the weekend.

After a very frigid February, double-digit temperatures are in the forecast for Toronto this week.

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and a high of 10 C in the city today and a balmy 15 C is expected on Wednesday.

The national weather agency says rain could roll in tomorrow afternoon and more showers are on the way on Thursday, which will see a high of 11 C.

Sunny skies will return to Toronto on Friday along with a daytime high of 7 C.

But cooler air will move in this weekend, bringing a return to more seasonable temperatures.

Environment Canada says Toronto will see sunshine and a high of 1 C and 4 C on Saturday and Sunday respectively.