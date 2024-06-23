Double stabbing in Rexdale sends 2 to hospital
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Sunday, June 23, 2024 9:25AM EDT
A man and a woman have been rushed to hospital after a stabbing Saturday night.
According to police, the stabbing happened in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area at around 11:45 p.m.
Both victims are in their 30s, and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say that an investigation is ongoing and the suspect is still outstanding.
STABBING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 23, 2024
