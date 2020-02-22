Double stabbing near Oshawa coffee shop leaves 1 male critically injured
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 8:31AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 22, 2020 8:38AM EST
A man injured in a double stabbing in Oshawa early this morning was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Durham Regional Police say two males in their early 20s were stabbed following an altercation near a coffee shop in the area of Wilson Road and King Street at around 4:30 a.m.
One of the victims, who sustained a stab wound to the chest, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment in critical condition.
The other victim suffered several minor stab wound to his torso and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
One suspect is in custody but police have not said if any charges have been laid.