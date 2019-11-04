

TORONTO - National unity was top of mind for Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday as he offered to host a meeting of provincial leaders to address what he called Western Canada's alienation in the wake of the federal election.

Ford made the comments during his first news conference since the federal Liberals were re-elected last month with a minority government but did not win a single seat in Alberta or Saskatchewan.

The populist premier, who has been positioning himself lately as a unifying force in the country, said he was troubled by the results of the Oct. 21 federal vote, but added he understood the concerns of people in Western Canada.

“I've never seen this country so divided but we have to stay united,” Ford said. “And I fully understand the West...People in Alberta, people in Saskatchewan ... they just feel like they're being ignored.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will need to rely on the support of at least one other party to keep his minority government in office.

During the bruising 40-day election campaign, Trudeau often took aim at Ford, campaigning against the Ontario premier who made few public appearances and did not stump for the federal Conservatives.

Ford said the idea of hosting a meeting came up during a conference call on Friday with almost all of the premiers. He said they also discussed infrastructure, health-care spending, and holding the federal government to commitments the Liberals made during the campaign.

“We have to work together,” Ford said of the premiers. “We have to send a message to the world that there's certainty here. ... All the premiers that we spoke to thought it would be a good idea to get together and send that message. But also, let's listen to the concerns of people out West.”

Ford also said it's important to listen to Quebec, especially given that the Bloc Quebecois won more seats than any other party in that province.

